Zillow to offer a 1% down payment loan program

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest, and west central Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Morgan. In south central Indiana, Monroe. In southwest Indiana, Greene. In west central Indiana, Clay, Owen and Vigo. * WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1255 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Bloomington, Martinsville, Spencer, Ellettsville, Jasonville, Worthington, Clay City, Gosport, Paragon, Stinesville, Freedom, McCormicks Creek State Park, Patricksburg, Coal City, Whitehall, Indiana University, Saline City, Cory, Vicksburg and Coalmont. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&