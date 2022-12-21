Zelensky arrives at White House for historic meeting with Biden

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. Blowing snow. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions are expected to impact the morning and evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely Thursday night with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees in a matter of hours during the transition from rain to snow. Heaviest snow is expected shortly after frontal passage Thursday evening into Thursday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 &&