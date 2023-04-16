YMCA is offering a summer camp full of fun and learning

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you can believe it, the end of the school year is just right around the corner! The Vigo County YMCA is encouraging families to register for a summer camp!
The summer camp runs from May 30th to August 4th. Kiddos from preschool to 8th grade are eligible. It will run Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.
The registration fee is now at half price for the month of April at $20 per child. Organizers talk about what fun the YMCA has in store for the kiddos.
"We do stem activities, so that's science, technology, engineering, and math. We also do different themes. Each week there's a different theme that the kids will follow. Such as, we have like an under the sea week," said Erykah Hobgood, camp director.
To learn more about the weekly themes and to register, click here.