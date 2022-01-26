"Would they like it if we sent in half our taxes?" Clark County Sheriff pens letter over IDOC concerns

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A local sheriff is speaking out about Illinois prisons. Clark County Sheriff Bill Brown penned a letter to the Illinois Department of Corrections about the recent pause on inmate intake.

Sheriff Bill Brown wrote a letter to the IDOC, more specifically to Director Jeffreys. Brown says he is placing a big burden on county jails in Illinois.

News 10 talked to other sheriffs in Illinois who say they're frustrated with the new policy as well.

The Illinois Department of Corrections recently decided to temporarily pause intakes from county jails.

This was a response to the recent COVID outbreaks at correctional facilities.

Back in December Sheriff Brown says he was supposed to be reimbursed for those inmates but still hasn't seen that money.

"They offered $35 a day versus what it cost about $70 a day to house an inmate. Would they like it if we sent in half our taxes? Probably not but they want to pay us half of what it cost to house an inmate."

He spoke on what he would like to see done to rectify this issue.

"I would like to see the director of the department of corrections join with all 102 county sheriffs and go to the general assembly this year and say what we're doing is not right. We need to make the sheriffs the counties financially whole."

Statement sent to News 10 from IDOC: