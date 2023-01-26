With rise of new coronavirus variants, FDA halts authorization of Evusheld

Weather Alert

...Strong Gusty Winds Friday... A tight pressure gradient within a deepening surface low pressure across the Great Lakes will lead to gusty winds Friday. The main timing for gusty winds will be between late morning through early evening Friday. Southerly winds between 15 to 20 mph around daybreak will increase and begin gusting to 35 mph by midday. Winds will continue to be gusting to 35 mph through the evening hours but turning southwesterly. Shortly after sunset Friday winds will begin to diminish. Secure loose outdoor objects and use caution if driving during this time, especially if driving a high profile vehicle.