Winning numbers announced for massive Mega Millions jackpot

A billboard over Interstate 80 in New Jersey promotes a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion.

 Ted Shaffrey/AP

(CNN) — The winning numbers for Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot, estimated at $1.35 billion, are 11-30-45-52-56 with a Mega Ball of 20.

If there is a winning ticket, it would be the second-highest jackpot ever for the multistate lottery, officials said.

The cash payout for the jackpot would be $659.5 million, before applicable taxes.

Tuesday’s drawing was the 30th in a row to produce no big winner, Mega Millions said in a news release on its website.

No one has matched all six numbers since April 18.

In Mega Millions history, four awarded jackpots have exceeded $1 billion, Mega Millions says, with the highest totaling $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018. A jackpot in January was worth $1.348 billion.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the US Virgin Islands.

Last month, a Powerball ticket sold at a convenience store in Los Angeles matched all numbers to win $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot.

