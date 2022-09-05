What you need to know about Monkeypox

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Cases of Monkeypox have been reported throughout the United States and here in Indiana.
As of September 2, there have neem a total of 19,962 cases of Monkeypox in the United States; 172 of those cases being in indiana.
News 10 Bureau Chief Nathan Springfield spoke with Dr. Alan Stewart at the Knox County Health Department about the virus.
"COVID was extremely contagious by aerosol droplets. Monkeypox requires close contact" said Stewart.
Many believe that Monkeypox is a sexually transmitted disease, but Stewart says that is not true.
According to the CDC, Monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact, including:
- Direct contact with monkeypox rash, scabs, or body fluids from a person with monkeypox.
- Touching objects, fabrics (clothing, bedding, or towels), and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox.
Monkeypox vaccines are in short supply right now and many health departments are only vaccinating individuals who have contracted the virus or people who are in close contact with someone who is infected.
"People who have been vaccinated by sister illnesses such as Smallpox are probably about 85% protected from the virus" said Stewart.
Those who contract the virus may experience the following:
- A painful or itchy rash that resembles a pimple or blister.
- Fever
- Chills
- Headaches
- Exhaustion
- Muscle aches
Death associated with Monkeypox is "very rare".
Some people may experience lasting effects of Monkeypox such as scarring.
You can read more about Monkeypox on the CDC's website by clicking here.