Wednesday: Wind Advisory, Thunderstorms. High: 77

Wednesday: Warm and windy, scattered storms. High: 77
Wednesday Night: Showers, windy. Low: 42
Thursday: Early rain, much cooler. High: 44
Detailed Forecast
Warm, windy, and rainy conditions will take over today. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70's by the end of the afternoon with very strong winds bringing in warmer air. Off-and-on light rain will be the main threat early, before strong thunderstorms attempt to pass through this evening. A line of cooler air behind the storms will keep temperatures in the 40's through the day Thursday.