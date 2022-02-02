 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING
TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...A brief period of sleet and freezing rain followed by
heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations in excess of 7
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

Wednesday: Temperatures drop, wintry mix develops. High: 39

WINTER STORM WARNING TODAY-FRIDAY

Wednesday Night: Snow, gusty winds. Low: 22

Thursday: Snow continues, heavy at times. High: 25

DETAILED FORECAST

A Winter Storm will pass through the Wabash Valley today and tomorrow creating hazardous travel conditions both days. If you can reschedule outdoor activities and travel, it would be advised. Lows will fall to the lower 20's tonight, and snow accumulation and ice accumulations will be a major issue. Snow will continue tonight after a brief dry period and heavy snow will be possible during most of the day tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 20's, then temperatures will drop for the rest of the work week. Watch for bitter cold weather for the rest of the week into the weekend. Significant snow accumulation is expected: near 10" north of I-70 and near 6" south of I-70. Greater Ice accumulation is possible to the south.

