WINTER STORM WARNING TODAY-FRIDAY
Wednesday: Temperatures drop, wintry mix develops. High: 39
Wednesday Night: Snow, gusty winds. Low: 22
Thursday: Snow continues, heavy at times. High: 25
DETAILED FORECAST
A Winter Storm will pass through the Wabash Valley today and tomorrow creating hazardous travel conditions both days. If you can reschedule outdoor activities and travel, it would be advised. Lows will fall to the lower 20's tonight, and snow accumulation and ice accumulations will be a major issue. Snow will continue tonight after a brief dry period and heavy snow will be possible during most of the day tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 20's, then temperatures will drop for the rest of the work week. Watch for bitter cold weather for the rest of the week into the weekend. Significant snow accumulation is expected: near 10" north of I-70 and near 6" south of I-70. Greater Ice accumulation is possible to the south.