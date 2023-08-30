Wednesday: Sunny, nice! High: 78 By Brady Harp Brady Harp Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Aug 30, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday: Sunny, nice! High: 78Wednesday Night: clear, cool. Low: 51Thursday: Patchy fog early, sunny, High: 79 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brady Harp Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Brady Harp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 Weather Blog Check out these local fall photos — and share your own! Updated Oct 20, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Chilling Sight Sep 25, 2022 Weather Tuesday Night Weather Updated Apr 12, 2022 Forecast Saturday: Decreasing clouds, breezy. High: 34° Updated Jan 22, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Jet Trail Forecast Jul 30, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Dog Days End Updated Aug 13, 2023 Recommended for you