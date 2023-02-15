 Skip to main content
Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High: 63

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy start. High: 63
 
Wednesday Night: Clear start, showers late. Low: 43
 
Thursday: Showers and storms, cool breeze. High: 60

