Wednesday: Showers and storms, windy. High: 66
Wednesday Night: Strong thunderstorms, very windy. Low: 39
Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 60
Detailed Forecast
This afternoon will be cloudy and rainy with rain showers gaining some strength as the day progresses. Temperatures will be in the mid 60's until stronger thunderstorms pass through. These storms could be destructive so stay informed about this situation through the day. Storm Team 10 will stay on top of any strong thunderstorms passing through our area. Tonight lows will be in the upper 30's. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and cooler with temperatures in the lower 60's.