Wednesday: Partly sunny, colder all day. High: 38
Wednesday Night: Cloudy, cold. Low: 11
Thursday: Cloudy, still cold. High: 20
Detailed Forecast
This afternoon will be colder with temperatures in the mid 20's after highs in the upper 30's earlier in the day. Windy conditions will take over this afternoon with lows tonight around 11 degrees and wind chill values tomorrow morning closer to 0. Be safe heading outdoors! Tomorrow will be cold all day with temperatures most of the time in the upper teens but highs near 20 degrees in some locations.