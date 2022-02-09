Wednesday: Partly sunny and warm. High: 42

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm. High: 42
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers, cloudy. Low: 25
Thursday: Partly sunny, cooler. High: 35
Detailed Forecast
This afternoon will be warm for February with temps in the 40's. Watch for widespread snow and ice melt. Tonight, isolated showers will develop with temps falling to the mid 20's. Tomorrow will be partly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 30's. Temperatures will be above the freezing point in the afternoon, prompting even more melting of snow and ice.