Wednesday Night Weather Kevin Orpurt Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Aug 31, 2022 Aug 31, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Overnight-Clear. Low: 58Thursday-Sunny, warmer High: 86Thursday night-Partly cloudy. Low: 63 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Kevin Orpurt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 Weather Blog The "little winters" of spring Updated Apr 27, 2022 Weather Monday Night Weather Updated Mar 14, 2022 Weather Tuesday Night Weather Updated Apr 26, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Tornado Season Updated Apr 3, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Our Cluttered Sky Jan 29, 2022 News Road conditions improve across Vigo County after storm Updated Feb 18, 2022 Recommended for you