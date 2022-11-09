Wednesday Night Weather Kevin Orpurt Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Nov 9, 2022 Nov 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Overnight-Clear, mild. Low: 51Thursday-Sunny, breezy. High: 74Thursday night-Partly cloudy. Low: 46 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Kevin Orpurt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Indian Summer Oct 23, 2022 Forecast Saturday: Scattered showers and storms, breezy. High: 78° Updated Apr 30, 2022 Forecast Saturday: Decreasing clouds, breezy. High: 34° Updated Jan 22, 2022 Forecast Sunday: Sunny, breezy and cool. High: 44° Updated Nov 28, 2021 Weather Tuesday: Partly sunny, cool. High: 44 Updated Mar 8, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Saturn-Day? Feb 5, 2022 Recommended for you