Wednesday Night Weather
Kevin Orpurt
Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist
Jun 21, 2023

Overnight-Partly cloudy. Low: 61
Thursday-Mostly sunny. High: 83
Thursday night-Partly cloudy. Low: 61