Wednesday Night Weather Kevin Orpurt Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Oct 26, 2022 Oct 26, 2022 Updated 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Overnight-Clear. Low:35Thursday-Sunny. High: 57Thursday night-Becoming cloudy. Low: 38 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Kevin Orpurt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 Forecast Tracking a potential winter storm midweek Updated Jan 31, 2022 Forecast Sunday: Sunny, seasonable. High: 75° Updated Oct 2, 2022 Weather Tuesday Night Weather Updated Apr 12, 2022 News Hey Kevin! Have a weather question for Kevin Orpurt? Here's how you can ask Updated Jan 26, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Middle Clouds Aug 21, 2022 Weather Thursday Night Weather Updated Mar 24, 2022 Recommended for you