Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, temperatures drop. High: 39

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, temperatures drop. High: 37
Wednesday Night: Clouds move out, wind chill: 0. Low: 12
Thursday: Mostly sunny, wind chill: 0. High: 25
Detailed Forecast
Temperatures are going to drop through the day instead of climb like they normally do. Expect colder weather by the end of the day. Highs are going to be in the upper 30's with temperatures closer to the upper 20's by the end of the day. Tonight will be colder with lows in the lower teens and wind chill values near 0. Tomorrow will be sunny and cold with temperatures in the mid 20's.