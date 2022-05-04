Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cool. High: 65

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High: 65
Wednesday Night: Cloudy, cool. Low: 52
Thursday: Rain returns, cloudy. High: 68
Detailed Forecast
Cloudy cover will continue for most of the afternoon with temperatures in the mid 60's. There may be breaks in the clouds today that allow sunshine to get through and warm us up a little. Tonight will be cloudy and cool with lows in the lower 50's. Tomorrow will be rainy again with temperatures a little bit higher by the end of the day. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 60's.