Wednesday: Cloudy and cool. High: 32

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River, White River, East Fork White River, and the Driftwood River near Edinburgh. .An inch to almost two inches of prior rainfall along with an incoming system bringing a wintry precipitation mix will keep minor flooding ongoing along the Driftwood, East Fork White, upper White and most of the Upper Wabash. The Wabash at Lafayette should drop below moderate flooding tomorrow morning. Lower portions of the White and Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, as precipitation amounts with the next system are highest over southern portions of central Indiana. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued by late this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Friday, March 04. * IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April 2013 flood. This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee Association. Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CST Wednesday /11:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage was 23.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CST Wednesday /11:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was 23.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, March 03. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&