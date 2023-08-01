Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High: 87 By Brady Harp Brady Harp Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Aug 1, 2023 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High: 87Tuesday Night: Clear, cool. Low: 62Wednesday: Clouds arrive, afternoon rain. High: 84 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brady Harp Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Brady Harp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Unofficial Summer May 28, 2023 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Be Warned! Jul 24, 2022 News Road conditions improve across Vigo County after storm Updated Feb 18, 2022 News Recent winter storm impacting last-minute holiday shoppers Updated Dec 24, 2022 Forecast Sunday: Sunny, spring-like. High: 66° Updated Mar 20, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Shadow-ella Updated Jun 24, 2023 Recommended for you