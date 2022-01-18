 Skip to main content
Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High: 47

Tuesday Night: Clouds move in, cool. Low: 36

Wednesday: Cloudy, temperatures drop. High: 39

Detailed Forecast

This afternoon will be sunny and warmer with temperatures above normal for this part of the year. Highs will be in the upper 40's. Tonight clouds will return and lows will fall to the mid 30's. The warmer air will be with us today and tonight, but then tomorrow conditions will change. Colder air will move in and temperatures will drop from the upper 30's early tomorrow to the upper 20's by the end of the afternoon.

