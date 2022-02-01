 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO
1 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...A brief period of sleet and freezing rain followed by
heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations in excess of 7
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 1 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

Tuesday: Partly sunny and warm, afternoon rain. High: 54

Tuesday: Partly sunny and warm. High: 54

Tuesday Night: Rain continues, cool. Low: 34

Wednesday: Rain turns to a wintry mix. High: 38

Detailed Forecast

Partly sunny and warm today with temperatures above normal for this part of the year. Tonight will be cool with rain showers taking over completely. A winter storm will arrive tonight and tomorrow morning. Rain will fall first, then switch over to a wintry mix with the possibility of ice accumulation during the day tomorrow. Late tomorrow wintry mix will become snowfall, and multiple inches of snow accumulation are expected. The snowfall will continue into the day on Thursday. Be safe travelling over the next few days! Hazardous road conditions are expected until Friday.

