Tuesday: Partly sunny and warm, afternoon rain. High: 54

Tuesday: Partly sunny and warm. High: 54
Tuesday Night: Rain continues, cool. Low: 34
Wednesday: Rain turns to a wintry mix. High: 38
Detailed Forecast
Partly sunny and warm today with temperatures above normal for this part of the year. Tonight will be cool with rain showers taking over completely. A winter storm will arrive tonight and tomorrow morning. Rain will fall first, then switch over to a wintry mix with the possibility of ice accumulation during the day tomorrow. Late tomorrow wintry mix will become snowfall, and multiple inches of snow accumulation are expected. The snowfall will continue into the day on Thursday. Be safe travelling over the next few days! Hazardous road conditions are expected until Friday.