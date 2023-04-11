Tuesday Night Weather Kevin Orpurt Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Apr 11, 2023 Apr 11, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Overnight-Clear. Low: 46Wednesday-Sunny. High: 79Wednesday night-Clear. Low: 47 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Kevin Orpurt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 Weather Blog The "little winters" of spring Updated Apr 27, 2022 Forecast Sunday: Sunny, seasonable. High: 35° Updated Jan 16, 2022 Weather Powerful storm bringing snow to central US expected to become bomb cyclone as it moves east Updated Apr 15, 2022 Forecast Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer and breezy. High: 68° Updated Apr 10, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Abe's SADD-ness Updated Feb 12, 2022 News Meals on Wheels is making sure no one goes hungry during this severe weather Updated Feb 3, 2022 Recommended for you