Tuesday Night Weather
Kevin Orpurt
Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist
Jan 10, 2023

Overnight-Cloudy. Low: 37
Wednesday-Cloudy, patchy drizzle and fog. High: 52
Wednesday night-Late rain possible. Low: 46