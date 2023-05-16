Tuesday Night Weather Kevin Orpurt Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email May 16, 2023 May 16, 2023 Updated 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Overnight-Clear. Low: 53Wednesday-Sunny. High: 75Wednesday night-Clear. Low: 47 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Kevin Orpurt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 News Customers are stocking up on essentials ahead of winter storm Updated Feb 1, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Wish Carefully Jul 23, 2022 Weather Blog What causes 'sun pillars' to appear in the sky? Updated Jan 23, 2022 Weather Thursday Night Weather Updated Apr 21, 2022 Forecast Sunday: Sunny, breezy and cool. High: 44° Updated Nov 28, 2021 Forecast Winter storm, wind chill alerts continue across the Wabash Valley Updated Dec 23, 2022 Recommended for you