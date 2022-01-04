Tuesday Night Weather

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...
Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site,
Terre Haute, Montezuma, and Lafayette.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...
East Fork White River at Seymour and Rivervale.
White River at Hazleton, Petersburg, Edwardsport, and Elliston.
Wabash River at Covington and Mount Carmel.
.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend putting
several rivers across central Indiana into flood. The Wabash is
expected to crest near Hutsonville and the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
The next statement should be issued late this evening.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 17.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Tuesday was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Friday morning and continue falling to 11.2 feet Friday,
January 14.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
