Tuesday Night Weather Kevin Orpurt Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Aug 16, 2022 Aug 16, 2022 Updated 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Overnight-Mostly clear. Low: 59Wednesday-Sunny. High: 82Wednesday night- Mostly clear. Low: 59 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Kevin Orpurt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 Weather Thursday Night Weather Updated Mar 25, 2022 Forecast Sunday: Sunny, seasonable. High: 35° Updated Jan 16, 2022 Weather Monday Night Weather Updated Apr 25, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: You Asked For It May 7, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Hail May 21, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: George's Day...sort of Feb 19, 2022 Recommended for you