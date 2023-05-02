Tuesday Night Weather Kevin Orpurt Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email May 2, 2023 May 2, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Overnight-Clearing, breezy, cold. Low: 38Wednesday-Sunny, chilly breeze. High: 63Wednesday night.-Clear, cold. Low: 39 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Kevin Orpurt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 Weather Blog Only a few storm spotter courses left this spring Updated Apr 27, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: A Different View Jan 30, 2022 Weather Thursday Night Weather Updated Mar 3, 2022 Top Stories Tuesday: Increasing clouds, cooler. High: 63 Nov 9, 2021 Forecast Wednesday: Gradual clearing, breezy. High: 59° Updated Oct 26, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Saint George's Day Apr 23, 2022 Recommended for you