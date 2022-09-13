Tuesday Night Weather Kevin Orpurt Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Sep 13, 2022 Sep 13, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Overnight-Clear & calm. Low:53Wednesday-Sunny & warm. High: 83Wednesday night-Clear. Low: 56 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Kevin Orpurt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 Forecast Sunday: Sunny, breezy and cool. High: 44° Updated Nov 28, 2021 Weather Tuesday: Sunny afternoon, warmer. High: 68 Updated Mar 15, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: A Different View Jan 30, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Exchanging Breath May 14, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Middle Clouds Aug 21, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Ant Forecast Sep 10, 2022 Recommended for you