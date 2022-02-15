 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of Central Indiana

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to Heavy Rain will be possible on Wednesday Night
and Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 2 inches or greater are
possible. This could result in Flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 48

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Low: 41

Wednesday: Cloudy and breezy, late showers. High: 56

Detailed Forecast

This morning will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 40's. Tonight, temperatures will change very little with lows in the lower 40's by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will be cloudy and breezy with late rain showers and highs in the mid 50's. Watch for late rain showers ahead of a significant rain event in the middle part of the work week.

