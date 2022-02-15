Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 48
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Low: 41
Wednesday: Cloudy and breezy, late showers. High: 56
Detailed Forecast
This morning will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 40's. Tonight, temperatures will change very little with lows in the lower 40's by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will be cloudy and breezy with late rain showers and highs in the mid 50's. Watch for late rain showers ahead of a significant rain event in the middle part of the work week.