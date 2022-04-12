Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, warm. High: 70
Tuesday Night: Showers and storms, still warm. Low: 63
Wednesday: Thunderstorms, breezy and warm. High: 72
Detailed Forecast
Mostly cloudy conditions will take over as the morning goes on with temperatures rising to the lower 70's. Watch for light rain showers this afternoon. Tonight showers and thundershowers will take over with lows in the lower 60's. Tomorrow thunderstorms will move through the area. Strong storms are going to be possible tomorrow afternoon and evening. Storm Team 10 will stay on top the threat for any strong thunderstorms.