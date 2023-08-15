Tuesday: Cloudy, cooler. High: 76 By Brady Harp Brady Harp Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Aug 15, 2023 Aug 15, 2023 Updated 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday: Cloudy start, cooler. High: 76Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, cool. Low: 57Wednesday: Sunny, warmer. High: 81 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brady Harp Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Brady Harp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 Weather Blog It's maple syrup season - see how this park is getting ready Updated Feb 11, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: The Moon's Origin? Jun 4, 2023 Forecast Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy. High: 67° Updated May 1, 2022 Forecast Sunday: Mostly cloudy, mild. High: 53° Updated Dec 26, 2021 News How local businesses were impacted by the recent storm Updated Jul 5, 2023 Forecast Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 50° Updated Dec 4, 2021 Recommended for you