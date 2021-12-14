Tuesday: Clouds move in, warm and breezy. High: 55
Tuesday Night: Rain showers, cloudy and warm. Low: 51
Wednesday: Showers continue, cloudy. High: 63
Detailed Forecast:
The Wabash Valley is in for another warmer than normal day! Highs are going to be in the mid 50's with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Showers will become a possibility as the night progresses. Temps will hold steady in the 50's tonight. Tomorrow showers will be likely early, then cloudy and breezy conditions will settle over the area. Highs tomorrow will be even higher in the 60's.