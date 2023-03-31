Tornado Watch Issued for the Wabash Valley

A Tornado WATCH has been issued for our entire viewing area and is set to expire late tonight.
A line of very strong thunderstorms is beginning to work its way through the region. The main threat of these storms will be very powerful winds, heavy rain, hail, and the possibility of tornadoes.
These storms will pass through the Wabash Valley very quickly from 8pm to midnight.
The system creating these storms has a history of producing destructive winds, and scattered tornadoes in the regions to the west and northwest of the viewing area.
Make sure to have multiple ways to get severe weather information tonight and have a plan in case of destructive storms.
Storm Team 10 will continue to track these storms as they progress through our region on air and online. The Storm Team 10 Weather app is free and is on all smart devices and includes a live radar and provides notifications for severe weather events.