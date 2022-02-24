A Winter Weather ADVISORY is in effect through tomorrow morning.
Thursday: Wintry mix, cool. High: 36
Thursday Night: Wintry mix, late flurries. Low: 27
Friday: Mostly cloudy, still cool. High: 35
Detailed Forecast
Wintry weather will make its return to the Wabash Valley this afternoon. Expect temperatures in the 30's and a wintry mix through the evening. The wintry mix could provide some ice accumulation, so use caution for any late afternoon travel. Tomorrow will be cloudy and cool, with temperatures in the 30's once again.