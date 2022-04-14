Thursday: Sunny, cooler. High: 60

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 60
Thursday Night: Clear, cool. Low: 41
Friday: Sunny start, late scattered rain. High: 64
Detailed Forecast
This afternoon will be sunny, but expect temperatures to be in a much lower spot compared to the last week. Highs today will be right along the 60 degree line. Tonight will be cool but still clear ahead of a sunny start to the day tomorrow. Another chance of scattered rain will take over tomorrow afternoon with temperatures just a little bit higher by the end of the day.