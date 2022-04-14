 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central
Indiana yesterday will lead to lowland and minor flooding along the
East Fork White, lower White, and Wabash Rivers. River flooding
could last into next week in lower parts of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Saturday morning to a crest of 15.8 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WINDY THIS AFTERNOON...

Windy conditions are expected today. Sustained winds of 15 to 25
mph with gusts up to around 40 mph are possible, mainly during
the afternoon hours.

Unsecured objects may be blown around. Driving may become
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Thursday: Sunny, cooler. High: 60

  • 0

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 60

Thursday Night: Clear, cool. Low: 41

Friday: Sunny start, late scattered rain. High: 64

Detailed Forecast

This afternoon will be sunny, but expect temperatures to be in a much lower spot compared to the last week. Highs today will be right along the 60 degree line. Tonight will be cool but still clear ahead of a sunny start to the day tomorrow. Another chance of scattered rain will take over tomorrow afternoon with temperatures just a little bit higher by the end of the day.

