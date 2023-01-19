 Skip to main content
...Strong Winds this Afternoon and Evening...

A tight pressure gradient within a strong surface low moving
through the region will lead to strong and gusty winds, primarily
between noon and midnight today. Sustained winds up to 25 MPH
with gusts up to 45 MPH are expected.

Secure loose outdoor objects and use caution if driving during
this time, especially if driving a high profile vehicle.

Thursday: Showers, breezy. High: 51

Thursday Night: Rain/flurries, cold. Low: 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cool. High: 36

Detailed Forecast

Colder air is going to pass through the Wabash Valley this afternoon bringing temperatures down to the 30's by the start of the evening. Expect strong wind gusts near 45 mph through beginning after lunch! Scattered showers will arrive with cooler air. Rain showers may turn to snow flurries as they exit the region tonight leaving behind more Winter-like conditions for the weekend.

