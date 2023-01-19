Thursday: Showers, breezy. High: 51
Thursday Night: Rain/flurries, cold. Low: 30
Friday: Mostly cloudy, cool. High: 36
Detailed Forecast
Colder air is going to pass through the Wabash Valley this afternoon bringing temperatures down to the 30's by the start of the evening. Expect strong wind gusts near 45 mph through beginning after lunch! Scattered showers will arrive with cooler air. Rain showers may turn to snow flurries as they exit the region tonight leaving behind more Winter-like conditions for the weekend.