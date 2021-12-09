Thursday: Partly sunny, warmer. High: 52
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, cool. Low: 42
Friday: Showers, cloudy and warm. High: 62
Detailed Forecast:
Partly sunny weather will take over today with temperatures rising to the lower 50's by the end of the afternoon. Warmer air will continue to move into the region overnight and early morning tomorrow. Tonight lows will be in the lower 40's. Tomorrow will be much warmer with highs in the lower 60's. A warm front passing through the Wabash Valley over the next couple of days will provide a chance of rain to end the work week tomorrow.