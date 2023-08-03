Thursday: Partly sunny, warm. High: 85 By Brady Harp Brady Harp Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Aug 3, 2023 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday: Early rain, gradual sunshine. High: 85Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, warm. Low: 68Friday: Sunny, hot. High: 91 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brady Harp Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Brady Harp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 News "Everything is lost, everything!" - Tornado devastation and recovery Updated Apr 3, 2023 Forecast Monday: Mostly cloudy, cool. High: 51 Nov 2, 2021 Weather Thursday Night Weather Updated Apr 21, 2022 Forecast Saturday: Gradual clearing, windy. High: 39° Updated Dec 11, 2021 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Your Time or My Time? Mar 19, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Moonlight is Sunlight Jan 15, 2022 Recommended for you