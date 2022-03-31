Thursday Night Weather

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...
White River at Hazleton.
Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville
Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma.
.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream, and on the White River at
Hazleton. Flooding on the Wabash River will persist into Wednesday
for some areas. Flooding on the White River is expected to end
today.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 14.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EDT Thursday was 14.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.
* WHEN...Until Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday /9:30 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
15.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 19.6 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
