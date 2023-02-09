 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Thursday Night Weather

Overnight-Cloudy, windy, colder. Low: 33

Friday-Becoming sunny, not as windy. High: 39

Friday night-Clear, cold. Low: 22

