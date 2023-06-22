Thursday Night Weather Kevin Orpurt Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Jun 22, 2023 Jun 22, 2023 Updated 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Overnight-Mostly cloudy. Low: 63Friday-Partly sunny. High: 85Friday night-Mostly clear. Low: 62 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Kevin Orpurt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Cyclone Mar 26, 2022 News How cold temperatures affect air pressure in your tires Updated Nov 30, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Is It Electric? Nov 13, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: What Time is It? Mar 13, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Up Earlier Jan 14, 2023 Weather Blog Rainfall Recap - July 6-8, 2022 Updated Jul 9, 2022 Recommended for you