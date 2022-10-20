Thursday Night Weather

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA...
* AFFECTED AREA...All of central Indiana.
* TIMING...11 AM to 8 PM Thursday.
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the upper 50s to lower 60s.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Weather Alert
...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
Southwesterly wind gusts up to 30 mph will combine with low
humidity and dry ground conditions to create elevated fire weather
conditions Friday afternoon and early evening.
Avoid open burning if possible Friday afternoon and early
evening.