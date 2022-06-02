Thursday Night Weather Kevin Orpurt Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Jun 2, 2022 Jun 2, 2022 Updated Jun 2, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Overnight-Mostly clear, cooler. Low: 54Friday-Mostly sunny. High:81Friday night-Clear. Low: 55 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Kevin Orpurt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 Weather Wednesday Night Weather Updated Apr 27, 2022 Weather Blog Only a few storm spotter courses left this spring Updated Apr 27, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Turbulent Weather Dec 12, 2021 Forecast Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. High: 80° Updated Apr 24, 2022 Meteorology Kevin's Winter Weather Forecast Updated Nov 23, 2021 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Venturi Effect Feb 6, 2022 Recommended for you