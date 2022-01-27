Thursday Night Weather Kevin Orpurt Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Jan 27, 2022 Jan 27, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Overnight-Cloudy. Low: 18Friday-Partly sunny, a few flurries. High: 26Friday night-Clearing and cold. Low: 9 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Kevin Orpurt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 Forecast Sunday Night: Scattered snow showers, breezy. Low: 22° Updated Jan 16, 2022 Forecast Sunday Night: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 24° Updated Nov 28, 2021 Forecast Sunday: Morning rain/snow, then cloudy and windy. High: 43° Updated Nov 14, 2021 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Your Own Cloud Dec 19, 2021 Weather Blog NWS confirms an EF-2 tornado touched down in Edgar Co. on Dec. 10 Updated Dec 19, 2021 Forecast Sunday: Sunny, breezy. High: 50° Updated Dec 12, 2021 Recommended for you