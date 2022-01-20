Thursday Night Weather Kevin Orpurt Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Jan 20, 2022 Jan 20, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Overnight-Mostly clear and very cold. Low: 10Friday-Mostly sunny. High: 28Friday night-Mostly clear. Low: 14 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Kevin Orpurt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Turbulent Weather Dec 12, 2021 Meteorology Kevin's Winter Weather Forecast Updated Nov 23, 2021 Weather Blog "When in doubt, don't go out" - officials share ice safety tips Updated Jan 14, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: The 'Father of Meteorology'? Dec 5, 2021 Forecast Sunday Night: Scattered snow showers, breezy. Low: 22° Updated Jan 16, 2022 Forecast Monday: Mostly cloudy, cool. High: 51 Nov 2, 2021 Recommended for you