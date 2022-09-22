Thursday Night Weather Kevin Orpurt Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Sep 22, 2022 Sep 22, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Overnight-Partly cloudy, chilly. Low: 44Friday-Becoming cloudy. High: 66Friday night-Cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 55 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Kevin Orpurt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Turbulent Weather Dec 12, 2021 Weather Friday Night Weather Updated Apr 22, 2022 Forecast Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot. High: 90° Updated Jul 3, 2022 Weather Blog The "little winters" of spring Updated Apr 27, 2022 Weather Blog It's maple syrup season - see how this park is getting ready Updated Feb 11, 2022 Top Stories NWS confirms tornado damage in Decker Updated May 21, 2022 Recommended for you