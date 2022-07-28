Thursday Night Weather Kevin Orpurt Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Jul 28, 2022 Jul 28, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Overnight-Scattered thundershowers ending. Low: 66Friday-Sunny and pleasant. High: 81Friday night-Partly cloudy. Low: 61 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Kevin Orpurt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 Weather Monday Night Weather Updated Apr 11, 2022 Forecast Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 38° Updated Nov 26, 2021 News Potholes popping up across the Wabash Valley Updated Feb 10, 2022 Forecast Saturday: Scattered showers and storms. High: 85° Updated May 14, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Spring at Last! Updated Mar 20, 2022 News Road conditions improve across Vigo County after storm Updated Feb 18, 2022 Recommended for you